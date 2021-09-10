ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,019,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 521.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.68.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

