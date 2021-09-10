ACoconut Trading 32.7% Lower This Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $581,859.49 and approximately $96,337.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00050388 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

