Actinium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,591.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $896,175.23 and $11,591.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,450,950 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

