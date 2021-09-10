Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0087

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $382,949.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.73 or 0.07265725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.18 or 0.01394153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00387016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00125345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.95 or 0.00549065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.07 or 0.00558093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00345380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

