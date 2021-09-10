Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

AFIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of AFIB opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

