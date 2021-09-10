Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 13,746 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $528,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chad M. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $57,398.24.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00.

ADPT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. 382,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

