Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 5,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $191,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,446,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chad M. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $57,398.24.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00.

ADPT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 382,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,608. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 549,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after buying an additional 111,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,624,000 after buying an additional 213,167 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 115,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after buying an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.