Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $44,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $372,281.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,511 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

