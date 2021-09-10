Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,205 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Addus HomeCare worth $42,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after buying an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 364,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ADUS opened at $87.91 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.59.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.