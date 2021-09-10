adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €360.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €320.59 ($377.16).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock opened at €297.75 ($350.29) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €310.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €293.57. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.