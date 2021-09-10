Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY remained flat at $$46.66 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

