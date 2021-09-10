Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,886 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 64,339 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $102,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $664.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.64. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

