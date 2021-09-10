Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,054 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $664.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $630.49 and its 200 day moving average is $543.64. The company has a market cap of $316.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.69.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

