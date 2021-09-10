Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,434 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 87.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

