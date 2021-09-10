Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.