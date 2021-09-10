Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,814 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,601 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,161,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,335,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,075,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,821,000 after acquiring an additional 440,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI opened at $41.60 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

