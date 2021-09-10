Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 22,501 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Compass Diversified worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CODI opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.08 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

