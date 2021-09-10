Adyen (ADYEY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Adyen (OTCMKTS: ADYEY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/9/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/24/2021 – Adyen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

8/23/2021 – Adyen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/20/2021 – Adyen had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/20/2021 – Adyen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/20/2021 – Adyen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/20/2021 – Adyen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/20/2021 – Adyen had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/20/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/11/2021 – Adyen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Adyen had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/14/2021 – Adyen was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

OTCMKTS ADYEY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.60. 316,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

