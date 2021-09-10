aelf Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $467.08 million and $481.47 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.97 or 0.00389753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00059256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00160369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

