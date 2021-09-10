Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Aemetis alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $45,032,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $400.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.