AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of AerCap worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

