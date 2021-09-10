AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Trading 0.5% Higher

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

AFC Ajax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFCJF)

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.