Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.06, but opened at $113.66. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Affirm shares last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 290,502 shares changing hands.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

