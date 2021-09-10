AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,141 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of AgEagle Aerial Systems worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $3.36 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $252.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 4.72.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

