agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 37,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 655,486 shares.The stock last traded at $32.48 and had previously closed at $31.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $45,130,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $302,722,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $5,923,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $16,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

