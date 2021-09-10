Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $97.00. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 76,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after buying an additional 462,968 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.