Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

