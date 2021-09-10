Air Canada (TSE:AC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cormark set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.82.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,669. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.89.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.0400505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.