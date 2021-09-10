Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to report sales of $2.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $64.84 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $84.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business’s revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.39. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $158,467. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85,710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,336,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

