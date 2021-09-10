Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

