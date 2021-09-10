Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $9.31 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,362,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.42. 36,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,752. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $164.03 and a twelve month high of $275.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.10.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.