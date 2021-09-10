Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.4 bkb, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $243.41 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $248.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

