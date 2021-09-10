Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.60-4.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.43.

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.33. 57,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $248.71. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

