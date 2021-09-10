Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Alcoa worth $15,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $52,861,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after buying an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. NWI Management LP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,303,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after buying an additional 803,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.