Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.

Shares of UPST traded down $19.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.46. 6,390,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $294.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.45.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.