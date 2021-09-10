Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total transaction of $5,071,725.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total transaction of $4,904,550.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00.
Shares of UPST traded down $19.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.46. 6,390,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $294.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.45.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
