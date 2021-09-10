Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.42, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $8,660,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

