Allan G. Bense Buys 4,584 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $104,927.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 81,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

