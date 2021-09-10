Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires New Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. QuinStreet comprises approximately 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.18% of QuinStreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,725,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 75,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.92.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.