Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $192.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,166. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

