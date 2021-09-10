Allegheny Financial Group LTD Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned approximately 1.66% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,629. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.49 and a 1 year high of $126.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

