Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 86,417 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,417 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund accounts for approximately 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 186,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 60,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,312. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

