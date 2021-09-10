Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $16.22 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,000. NVR comprises about 7.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.09% of NVR as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVR by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NVR by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in NVR by 15,503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $24.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,122.44. 87 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,107.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,897.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,823.31 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

