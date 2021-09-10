Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $673,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 80,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.41. 282,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,298,074. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

