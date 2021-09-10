Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes $1.05 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

