Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report sales of $60.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $53.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $237.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $239.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $226.27 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $230.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $712.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,227.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

