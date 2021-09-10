AllianceBlock Reaches One Day Volume of $9.04 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $245.50 million and $9.04 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00059374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00167801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00042790 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

