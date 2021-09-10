Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALIZY. Zacks Investment Research raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of ALIZY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 703,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

