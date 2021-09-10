Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Allianz has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

