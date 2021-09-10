Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Trading Down 0.5%

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 306 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 307 ($4.01). 846,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,228,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 299.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,174.57.

In other news, insider Neeta Patel bought 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £495.28 ($647.09).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

