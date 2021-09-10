AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $270,471.63 and approximately $37.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050227 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.